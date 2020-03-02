Joe Biden, 77, Becomes Youngest Male Candidate in Democrat Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, is now the youngest male candidate in the Democrats’ presidential primary after former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race Sunday.

As of last week, Buttigieg, 38, was the field’s youngest candidate. He would have been 39 years and one day old upon taking up the White House had he won the general election. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the presumed frontrunner, is the oldest at 78 years old, followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is only eight months younger than the Vermont senator. Sanders will be 79 if he wins the White House.

At 73 years old, President Donald Trump is younger than Biden by four years. On Inauguration Day, the president became the oldest to assume office at 70 years and 220 days. John F. Kennedy was the youngest elected president at 43 years and 236 days.

In contrast, the field’s woman candidates are all younger than Biden. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is the youngest at 38, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) is 59 years old. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is the oldest at 70 years old. She would be 71 years and 212 days old if inaugurated after a successful campaign.