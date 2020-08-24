Democrat Governors Make Surprise Appearance Praising Trump — on Tape — at RNC

Democrat governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California made surprise appearances on the first night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) Monday evening, which featured their past praise for President Donald Trump’s work to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo panned Trump’s response to COVID-19 on the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). But the RNC played video of Cuomo’s past remarks praising Trump.

Likewise with Newsom. His speech on the fourth night of the DNC did not mention coronavirus. But earlier this year, he praised President Trump’s response.

The RNC played a sequence in which Newsom said, “Promise made, promise kept” — a phrase that happened to mirror a Trump campaign slogan.

Earlier Monday evening, the RNC played a video sequence that highlighted President Trump’s record of keeping his promises, including the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA).

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey was another Democrat governor in the sequence. He did not speak at the DNC.

