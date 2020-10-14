Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside his Fifth Avenue residence on Tuesday afternoon, unveiling what they say is the “world’s biggest Trump flag,” according to photos and videos.

The 75-foot by 50-foot flag, which reads “Trump: Law and Order,” was unveiled over a painted “Black Lives Matter” mural on the street.

The group, organized through the Facebook page “Operation Flag Drop,” marched down Fifth Avenue with the flag until they reached Times Square.

They chanted, “Four more years,” and “Whose streets, our streets,” as they made it to Times Square.

Several videos of the demonstration were shared with Operation Flag Drop, which has nearly 140,000 members. The group’s purpose is for users to share photos of Trump 2020 flags and banners.

Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, tweeted Tuesday afternoon his thanks to the crowd for their support:

We love all of you so much! If I was there today (I’m campaigning in Michigan and Minnesota) I would come down and give you all a big hug! Thank you for the support of @realDonaldTrump Happening RIGHT NOW in NYC in front of Trump Tower! #FourMoreYears pic.twitter.com/MZz4i1GTiy — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 13, 2020

