Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has flip flopped on his promise to do away with fossil fuels and the hydraulic fracturing technology that has led to energy independence in the United States in an effort to fight so-called manmade climate change. However, one expert explained that Biden’s policies do not take into account the role oil and gas play in providing health, security, and prosperity not only domestically, but around the world.

Ronald Stein, founder and ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure of PTS Advance, headquartered in Irvine, California, wrote about Biden’s promises if he is elected on November 3rd:

Today, America has only about four percent of the world’s population (330 million vs. 8 billion). Biden seems to be unaware that oil and gas is not just an American business with its 135 refineries in the U.S. but an international industry with more than 700 refineries worldwide that service the demands of almost 8 billion living on earth. Biden and the world need to comprehend that energy is more than intermittent electricity from wind and solar. Ever since the discovery of the versatility of products available from petroleum derivatives, and the beginning of manufacturing and assembly of cars, trucks, airplanes, and military equipment, the world has had almost 200 years to develop clones or generics to replace the crude oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products. Those thousands of products are now essential to our medical industry, electronics, communications, transportation infrastructure, electricity generation, cooling, heating, manufacturing, and agriculture—indeed, virtually every aspect of our daily lifestyles and economies. During the current pandemic, without those thousands of products from oil derivatives, the world would have been delegated to “herd immunity” as the medical industry was virtually non-existent before 1900. Today, electricity can make hospitals run efficiently, but electricity alone cannot make products derived from the derivatives from oil that produce all the critical medical equipment like ultrasound systems, mechanical ventilators, exhalation valves, inhalation valves, CT systems, X-ray, medicines, masks, gloves, soap and hand sanitizers for hospitals, and protective gowns, gloves and face shields gear for doctors and nurses.

Biden’s campaign website stated his energy policies, which read, in part:

As president, Biden will lead the world to address the climate emergency and lead through the power of example, by ensuring the U.S. achieves a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050. Protecting America’s natural treasures by permanently protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and other areas impacted by President Trump’s attack on federal lands and waters, establishing national parks and monuments that reflect America’s natural heritage, banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters, modifying royalties to account for climate costs, and establishing targeted programs to enhance reforestation and develop renewables on federal lands and waters with the goal of doubling offshore wind by 2030.

Stein said that replacing oil and gas is not as easy as Biden and the others who push for radical environmental policies would have people believe.

“It is very unlikely the world will invent generics to oil derivatives before 2050 which is only another 40 short years away,” Stein wrote.

“Renewables have a role in our energy usage, but we need to consider what they can do, and what they cannot do,” Stein wrote. “Science shows that wind and solar can generate electricity, but science also shows us that wind and solar cannot manufacture the oil derivatives that are the basis of more than 6,000 products that we did not have before 1900.”

“Indeed, virtually every aspect of our daily lifestyles and economies of all Democrats, Republicans, and all the religions around the world, are based on the oil derivatives for those thousands of products we now take for granted,” Stein wrote.

“The social needs of our materialistic societies, both stateside and worldwide, are most likely going to remain for continuous, uninterruptable, and reliable electricity from coal, natural gas, or nuclear electricity generation backup, and for all those chemicals derivatives that get manufactured out of crude oil, that makes everything else that’s part of our daily lifestyles and economies,” Stein wrote.

Stein said if Biden wants to save the planet he should help the people who are dying in countries in poverty because of a lack of access to oil and gas, which results in 11 million child deaths every year.

And the federal Energy Information Agency (EIA) in its energy forecast from 2020 to 2050 reveals Biden and his allies seem to be living in a parallel universe, including the truth about carbon emissions:

In the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Annual Energy Outlook 2020 (AEO2020) Reference case, U.S. energy consumption grows more slowly than gross domestic product throughout the projection period (2050) as U.S. energy efficiency continues to increase. This decline in the energy intensity of the U.S. economy continues through 2050. The United States continues to produce historically high levels of crude oil and natural gas. Slow growth in domestic consumption of these fuels leads to increasing exports of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas.

“After falling during the first half of the projection period, total U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions resume modest growth in the 2030s, driven largely by increases in energy demand in the transportation and industrial sectors; however, by 2050, they remain 4 percent lower than 2019 levels,” the forecast said.

