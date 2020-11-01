PHOTOS: Lines Wind Through the Countryside for Trump in North Carolina

Trump North Carolina (Michael Ciaglo / Getty)
Michael Ciaglo / Getty
Joel B. Pollak

Thousands of people stood in line for hours to hear President Donald Trump address supporters in Hickory, North Carolina on Sunday evening.

Photos:

Trump North Carolina (Michael Ciaglo / Getty)

HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: People wait in line to get into the Hickory Regional Airport to to see President Donald Trump speak at a rally on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

North Carolina rally sign (Michael Ciaglo / Getty)

HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: People wait in line to get into the Hickory Regional Airport to to see President Donald Trump speak at a rally on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Keep America Great North Carolina (Michael Ciaglo / Getty)

HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: A woman waits to see President Donald Trump at a rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

North Carolina Trump sign (Michael Ciaglo / Getty)

HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity) People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at a rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

North Carolina Trump fans (Michael Ciaglo / Getty)

HICKORY, NC – NOVEMBER 01: People cheer as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at a rally at the Hickory Regional Airport on November 1, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina, which ended Saturday, drew over 4.5 million voters to the polls. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

North Carolina welcomes Trump (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

A supporters wait before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Trump Rally with North Carolina flags (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

Supporters wait before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Flag center North Carolina rally (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

Supporters wait before President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT).

.

