Photos: Huge Crowds for Donald Trump’s Rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Yet another huge crowd assembled for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Monday in Scranton, Pennsylvania — the childhood hometown of his opponent, Former Vice President Joe Biden.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m. EST. Reporters on the ground, along with Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage, took to social media to share photos and videos of thousands of rally attendees waiting in line to enter the venue and attendees inside the venue await for the president to arrive.

Waiting for Trump in Scranton, Pennsylvania! Follow me on Instagram for live updates on the last day of campaigning. ➡️ https://t.co/UZtmqp8oRm pic.twitter.com/TnJoX4IRKR — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 2, 2020

One video showed Trump supporters singing “God Bless America” as they waited in frigid temperatures and snowy condition to enter the rally venue.

WATCH: Supporters of President Donald Trump waiting in line for a rally Monday morning in #Scranton, #Pennsylvania, in frigid temperatures and falling snow, burst spontaneously into patriotic song, singing “God Bless America” — in harmony. pic.twitter.com/UutqeKoNwj — VINnews (@VINNews) November 2, 2020

Crowd is assembling for President Trump on a cold, beautiful day at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton airport. pic.twitter.com/97ppMCfryX — Allison Steele (@AESteele) November 2, 2020

Happy birthday to me from outside Scranton, PA, @joebiden’s childhood home, where @realDonaldTrump will deliver a closing message on the last day of campaigning for the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/0dY5UsZvit — Gary He (@garyhe) November 2, 2020

Here we go. The scene at Trump’s rally near Scranton – Biden’s childhood hometown. Snowflakes falling a moment ago. Trump’s last stand? Or a launchpad for victory? pic.twitter.com/wCvlkei5b0 — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 2, 2020

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ will be thrilled to hear that it is windy and 35 degrees here in Scranton…. pic.twitter.com/2TDVampsbT — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 2, 2020

Scranton, PA – Joe Biden’s “hometown” – showing UP for President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/G1N3KIUz6S — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) November 2, 2020

President Donald Trump’s final stop in Pennsylvania pre-Election Day is a rally in Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton— by my count, this marks Trump’s 9th campaign trip to the state since the RNC in a August (the only state he’s traveled to for campaigning more is Florida, 10x). pic.twitter.com/eOluna9cMy — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 2, 2020

Scranton will be the second stop for President Trump’s campaign in a five-rally sweep scheduled on Election Eve.

Later, President Trump will hold rallies in Traverse City, Michigan, and Kenosha, Wisconsin. He will complete the day with a late-night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan — the location of his final 2016 rally.