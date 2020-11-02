President Trump Creates 1776 Commission to ‘Stop Radical Indoctrination’

President Donald Trump has created a 1776 Commission to help “stop the radical indoctrination of our students.”

The statement follows Trump’s denunciation of the radical left’s “Critical Race Theory” claims, and it comes amid progressive cheerleading for the New York Time‘s “1619 Project” rewrite of American history to focus on slavery, instead of the celebration of liberty.

Just signed an order to establish the 1776 Commission. We will stop the radical indoctrination of our students, and restore PATRIOTIC EDUCATION to our schools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

In mid-September, the White House began canceling “critical race theory” training programs by government agencies. “Glad to report, per the president’s directive, this training is being canceled immediately,” White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought wrote on Twitter.

During the campaign, Trump has repeatedly called for national solidarity, in contrast to Democrat claims about “systematic racism” throughout American society, as well as Democratic demands for more immigration and more chaotic diversity.

For example, Trump is denouncing Democrats’ insistence that the United States is only an idea.

“Joe Biden goes out and says the other day that America is nothing more than an idea,” Trump said at an October 25 rally in New Hampshire. ‘No. America is a great country. That’s what it is. It’s a great country. And you can’t have a great country unless you have borders,” he said, adding:

We stand on the shoulders of American heroes who crossed the oceans, settled the continent, tamed the wilderness, laid down the railroads, raised up the skyscrapers, won two world wars, defeated fascism and communism, and made America the single greatest nation in the history of the world. And the best is yet to come. … We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God,” he said as he completed his speech.