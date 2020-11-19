An ongoing surge in coronavirus cases has prompted several U.S. governors to bring back draconian lockdown rules and tighten other restrictions, severely limiting where people can go, how they can worship, and whom they can see, all ahead of Thanksgiving and other holidays.

Dr. Mark Horne, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, declared in a dreadful message, the Associated Press (AP) reported Monday:

We don’t really want to see mama at Thanksgiving and bury her by Christmas. It’s going to happen. You’re going to say ‘Hi’ at Thanksgiving, ‘It was so great to see you,’ and you’re going to either be visiting by FaceTime in the ICU or planning a small funeral before Christmas.

Yet, when many people took to the streets across America to celebrate the news media’s coronation of Joe Biden as the alleged president-elect, the medical community was mostly silent.

Several Democrat-majority governors and mayors are reinstituting severe lockdowns and intensifying virus restrictions in response to the record surge in infections, Fox News reported Monday, echoing USA Today.

The new coronavirus rules reportedly range from placing limits on how many people can meet within the confines of private homes and in taxpayer-funded public places to restrictions on retails, restaurants, and even limits on visiting your loved ones in nursing homes.

Some Democrat governors have resorted to giving ultimatums to their constituents, threatening that they will bring back the previous lockdowns if they do not abide by their restrictions.

Those lockdowns devastated the economy, exacerbated substance abuse problems, and fueled “adverse” mental health disorders among U.S. adults, including suicidal thoughts, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed.

“Gov. Steve Sisolak [D] has issued Nevadans a clear ultimatum: Shape up in two weeks, or expect steps toward another shutdown meant to halt a recent surge in coronavirus cases,” USA Today reported last week.

In a USA Today article (updated Tuesday) warning about officials potentially ramping up lockdowns and other restrictions, the newspaper added:

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo warned Nov. 12 that Rhode Island is “moving toward another lockdown,” which she has attributed to people not following her calls to cancel social gatherings, particularly indoors without masks. She said at her news conference that she was “pleading” with Rhode Islanders, one last time, to change their behavior.

While some governors are using ultimatums or pleading with their constituents to follow their rules to avoid a shutdown, others have already moved forward with quarantine orders that may cancel Thanksgiving.

Take New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), for example. She has already shut down many in-person services for nonessential activities starting Monday for two weeks or longer, depending on the circumstances. Her latest move came after she violated her earlier coronavirus-curfew.

Nevertheless, she appears to have no qualms about canceling Thanksgiving.

USA Today noted in the article updated Tuesday:

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Nov. 13 announced a two-week “reset” of heightened public health restrictions from late March and early April. That means citizens are ordered to shelter in place, leaving home only for essential trips for health, safety and welfare. All nonessential businesses and nonprofits will cease in-person activities per the order. Essential businesses may operate under reduced operations and occupancy to the “greatest possible extent.” This encompasses the Thanksgiving Day holiday, running through Nov. 30.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) reportedly announced that he had moved dozens of counties into the most restrictive tier of his reopening plan, which bans indoor church services.

Some Californians ignored the orders from Gov. Newsom, who recently violated some of his own edicts.

Some mayors in Democrat-run cities followed in the footsteps of governors from their parties, implementing lockdowns and other virus restrictions in response to the surge in infections.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) issued a 30-day stay-at-home “advisory” Thursday and urged residents in the city, the nation’s third-largest, to limit social gatherings to ten people and avoid inviting extended family members over for Thanksgiving, the Chicago Sun Tines revealed.

On Monday, top officials in Philadelphia, the sixth-largest city in the nation, issued new COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and gatherings, among other things, the Patch noted.

Officials in Philadelphia indicated they are willing to move toward more strict measures as cases rise to alarming levels. Last week, Farley reportedly said even a “complete lockdown” is on the table to curb coronavirus spread in Philadelphia.

In the name of combating the virus, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee reportedly banned wakes and funeral receptions and capped funerals at 30 people.

Today is the most dangerous public health day in the last 100 years of our state’s history. A pandemic is raging in Washington. Today, we are taking action to stop it. https://t.co/p7IWK3GFUG — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 15, 2020

On Sunday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced another coronavirus shutdown, stopping in-person classes for high schools and colleges, and limiting gatherings, including for Thanksgiving, to people from just two households.

After resisting such orders as cases rose in his state, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) adopted a mask mandate and partial shutdown.

In recent days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) approved similar mandates restricting indoor gatherings just before Thanksgiving, including those held at private homes.

The United States has overcome other coronavirus spikes since the pandemic began.