Watch: Sen. Tim Scott Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a rally at Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, South Carolina.

As Breitbart News reported, Scott previously declared “We will have a major announcement” on May 22. Scott also laid out his vision for America in April while speaking at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Celebration:

“But there is good news in every story. Elections have consequences, and the good news is we have one coming up very soon,” Scott added before unveiling his plan for “a new American sunrise.” He sees a revitalization of patriotism, parents’ rights in education, national security, and border security as focus areas for an “American sunrise.”

Scott will also reportedly receive the endorsements of South Dakota Republican Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds.