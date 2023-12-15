Republicans are making “historic voter registration gains” in key battleground states, the Republican National Committee (RNC) told Breitbart News, sharing critical data sets as the 2024 election draws closer.

Recent data show the tremendous strides Republicans have taken in the last few years, especially in Florida, as the GOP formally overtook Democrats in terms of voter registration for the first time in November 2021. In 2023 alone, Republican voter registration in the Sunshine State nearly doubled, as the GOP ended 2022 with a 383,954 voter advantage over Democrats. Republicans now have a 680,030 voter advantage.

“We’ve not only flipped Florida from blue to red, but Republicans keep making historic voter registration gains thanks to our year-round, permanent ground game and the strength of Republican policies,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“While Biden’s weakness continues to cause crises in our economy, at the border, and across the world, Floridians and all Americans are finding solutions in the Republican Party,” she continued.

Florida is not the only state in which Republicans are making strides — a significant point, given the series of polls that have been released over the past few months, showing former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in pivotal swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and more. The latest CNN poll, for instance, showed Trump leading Biden in Michigan by ten points.

Republicans are making what the RNC described as “historic voter registration gains” in battleground states. In Arizona, for example, Republicans now have a 192,323 voter advantage over Democrats, up from 139,923 in December 2021. Republicans also have a voter registration advantage in more than half of the state’s 15 counties.

Meanwhile, Republicans are closing the voter registration gap in states such as Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In Georgia, Republicans were down 343,190 as of November 2020, but that gap has decreased to -240,676 in December 2023, meaning Republicans have reduced the Democrats’ registration lead by 102,514 voters over the past three years. Like Arizona, Republicans in Georgia also have an advantage in more than half of the Peach State’s counties.

This trend is continuing across other battleground states, as well. In November 2020, Republicans were down 8,537 in Michigan, for example. “As of December 2023, the gap has flipped to a 215,338 advantage for the Modeled Republicans for a net registration increase of 223,875 voters in the last three years,” the RNC told Breitbart News.

Similarly, in November 2020, Republicans were down 109,031 in Nevada. The gap has since decreased to -67,067. In other words, Republicans have reduced the Democrats’ lead by 41,964 voters over the last few years.

In the last two years, Republicans have reduced the gap in North Carolina by 118,693 voters, bringing it from -316,618 in November 2021 to -197,925 in December 2023. A similar occurrence happened in Pennsylvania, as Republicans reduced the gap by 161,549 voters in the last two years, bringing it from -605,188 to -443,639 in December 2023.

And in Wisconsin — which Trump narrowly won in 2016 and narrowly lost in 2020 — Republican advantage over Democrats is growing, moving from an 80,266 advantage for Republicans in November 2020 to 111,355 in December 2023 — an increase of 31,089 voters.

This is all positive news for Republicans and Trump — the likely 2024 GOP nominee — as the election draws closer and trends show Biden suffering on key issues such as the economy as Trump leads Biden in these pivotal swing states, triggering concerns among Democrats nationally.