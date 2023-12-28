President Joe Biden’s “2024 chances are much stronger than people realize” for three “optimistic” reasons, Democrat strategist Simon Rosenberg wrote Wednesday in an MSNBC op-ed.

Rosenberg’s positive opinions run contrary to the general impressions among many Democrats, the establishment media, and pollsters of Biden’s 2024 hopes against likely opponent former President Donald Trump.

Rosenberg first argued Biden’s chances are strong because he kept his 2020 campaign promises of ending the pandemic and restoring the economy:

The pandemic has receded. Our economic recovery has been better than any other G7 nation. GDP grew at an annual rate of 4.9% last quarter, and more than 3% for the Biden presidency. We have the best job market since the 1960s and the lowest uninsured rate in U.S. history. The Dow Jones broke 37,000 this month for the first time. Wage growth, new business formation and prime-age labor participation rates are all at historically elevated levels. Prices fell — yes, fell — last month. Rents are softening, and gas prices and crime rates are falling. Domestic oil and renewable production are at record levels. The annual deficit, which exploded under Trump, is trillions less today.

Second, Rosenberg wrote Democrat presidential candidates often win the popular vote:

I don’t think it is widely understood how strong the Democratic Party is right now. The party has won more votes in seven of the past eight presidential elections, something no party has done in modern American history. Over the last four presidential elections, Democrats have averaged 51% of the popular vote, their best showing over four national elections since the 1930s. And third, Rosenberg alleged Democrats often discount “historic” lawfare waged against Trump: Finally, while Democrats keep winning, conventional wisdom continues to overly discount Trump’s historic baggage and MAGA’s repeated electoral failures. Despite these repeated failures, Republicans are on the cusp of nominating Trump again, who this time is an even more degraded and dangerous version of MAGA than he was in 2020. Biden’s allies are terrified. https://t.co/8Z6ieJ92OH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 28, 2023

