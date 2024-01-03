A poll released Tuesday showed that fewer than half of Americans think former President Donald Trump should be disqualified from the presidency in 2024 due to his alleged actions related to the January 6 Capitol riot — despite Democrat-elected judges and state officials attempting to take him off the ballot.

The poll, conducted by the Washington Post and University of Maryland’s Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement from December 14-18, showed that 46 percent say Trump’s actions related to January 6 should disqualify him.

That included 80 percent of Democrats surveyed, nine percent of Republicans, and 43 percent independents.

More Americans — 50 percent — said Trump should not be disqualified from the presidency for his actions related to January 6, or that they were “not relevant” to his fitness for the presidency.

Despite the country being roughly divided in half over the question, four Democrat-elected Supreme Court justices in Colorado ruled that Trump had engaged in insurrection and should be disqualified from running for the presidency and thus, his name should be taken off the ballot. The former president’s legal team has filed for Supreme Court review, a move that will leave his name on the ballot.

Meanwhile, the Democrat secretary of state in Maine, Shenna Bellows, ruled that Trump was barred from the state’s primary ballot for his role in January 6. Trump has appealed the decision in a Maine Superior Court.

While Democrats have been attempting to keep Trump off the ballot — despite the lack of support from at least half the country, President Joe Biden is expected to make January 6 a central part of his re-election campaign.

Biden plans to spend the third anniversary of January 6 near the Revolutionary War site of Valley Forge in Pennsylvania.

According to the AP, Biden will “decry former President Donald Trump for the riot by a mob of his supporters. who overran the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

