Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — the anti-Trump candidate who dropped out of the Republican primary race following his abysmal performance in the Iowa caucuses — is backing globalist former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ahead of New Hampshire’s primary.

“Anyone who believes Donald Trump will unite this country has been asleep over the last 8 years,” Hutchinson said, asserting that “Trump intentionally tries to divide America and will continue to do so.”

“Go @NikkiHaley in New Hampshire,” he cheered:

Hutchinson’s remark came a day ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping out of the race — a move he made swiftly after he placed nearly 30 points behind former President Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses.

In his announcement, DeSantis admitted that it has become “clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance.”

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis said. “I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge,” he continued, emphasizing that Trump is a much better choice than Haley.

“He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” DeSantis added.

Ron DeSantis / Twitter

While Hutchinson garnered just 0.2 percent support in Iowa, he is choosing to remain in the minority and maintaining his anti-Trump position. Other former presidential candidates have taken a different path, including entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), both of whom have endorsed the former president.

Others have also warned against Haley, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has cautioned voters against supporting the globalist: