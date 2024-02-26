Hunter Biden not doing crack is a “fight for the future of democracy,” the president’s son told Axios Monday in reference to former President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection.

Hunter’s attempt to somehow tie the fate of the nation to his legal imperative to abstain from drug use fits his long-running narrative of victimhood.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to gun charges in October and underwent random drug testing. Judge Christopher Burke released him on several conditions, including that he not use alcohol or ingest controlled substances.

“I have something much bigger than even myself at stake,” Hunter said about his legal battles. “We are in the middle of a fight for the future of democracy.”

“Most importantly, you have to believe that you’re worth the work, or you’ll never be able to get sober. But I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here,” Hunter said.

“I don’t care whether you’re ten years sober, two years sober, two months sober or two hundred years sober — your brain at some level is always telling you there’s still one answer,” he said about his history of addictions and parmesan cheese.

Hunter is set to testify before the House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday. It is unknown if he will actually appear for the interview. Hunter failed to show last time he said he would appear.

James Biden, Hunter’s uncle, testified last week that he threw away the first diamond Hunter Biden received from CEFC China Energy Co, sources familiar with the interview told Breitbart News.

A second witness testified last week that President Joe Biden was heard on speakerphone calls with Biden associates, including one call with a Russian oligarch and one-time mayor of Moscow.

“The entire value-add of Hunter Biden to our business was his family name and his access to his father, Vice President Joe Biden,” Jason Galanis told investigators. “Because of this access, I agreed to contribute equity ownership to them – Hunter and Devon – for no out-of-pocket cost from them in exchange for their ‘relationship capital.’”

House investigators launched a probe into the Biden family in 2022. They revealed that Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

