Post-SOTU Poll: Trump Enjoys Tick up in Support; No Movement for Biden

President Joe Biden’s support did not climb following his partisan State of the Union speech last Thursday, but former President Donald Trump’s did slightly, according to a Yahoo News/ YouGov poll.

The post-State of the Union poll, released Wednesday, reveals 46 percent of Americans back Trump while Biden draws 44 percent of support. The two-point lead barely falls within the plus or minus 2.8 percent margin of error.

This marks a one-point gain for Trump compared to a YahooNews/YouGov poll conducted January 25-29, while Biden saw no movement despite his prime platform to win over some of the American public on Thursday.

Biden did not enjoy a bump in the job approval aspect of the poll either. In Wednesday’s poll, 39 percent of respondents approve of Biden’s performance, while 55 percent disapprove, placing him 16 points underwater.

In the last Yahoo News/YouGov poll, his approval rating peaked at -16, with 40 percent giving him positive marks and 56 percent disapproving of him.

Yahoo News National Correspondent Andrew Romano notes that his performance neither quelled nor stoked well-documented concerns among the public about his age and fitness.

As was the case in January, a mere 29 percent of respondents believe he “is fit to serve another term,” per Romano. Additionally, 51 percent of Americans “still say Biden’s age is a ‘big problem’ affecting his ‘fitness for the presidency,’ also unchanged since January.”

This Yahoo News/YouGov sampled 1,482 U.S. adults from March 8-11. It follows a HarrisX/Forbes poll released Tuesday that found Biden’s approval rating dropped after the speech, while he also lost a point in the head-to-head horserace with Trump, as Breitbart News’s John Nolte noted.

Biden’s approval rating in a HarrisiX/Forbes poll before his big address was 17 points underwater. The net rating worsened to -21 in the post-State of the Union poll.

Similarly, Trump led Biden 46 percent to 42 percent without leaners before the address. Tuesday’s poll found Trump remained at 46 percent, while Biden dropped to 41 percent with this cohort.