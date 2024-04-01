Hypothetical Matchup Poll: Michelle Obama Trails Trump by Same Margin Biden Does

Former first lady Michelle Obama trails former President Donald Trump by the same margin President Joe Biden trails him in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a poll.

The J.L.Partners/Daily Mail poll published shows that 47 percent of the 1,000 likely voter respondents would back Trump in a race with Michelle Obama, who takes 44 percent. The breakdown of the remaining respondents’ answers was not detailed:

This margin is identical to the three-point margin between Trump and Biden in the same poll, though Trump takes a slightly higher percentage of support against Obama, whom pundits have floated as a potential alternative to Biden for Democrats. Trump leads Biden 46 percent to 43 percent.

J.L Partners cofounder James Johnson told the Mail, “Voters are no more keen to vote for Michelle over Trump than they are for Biden, with Trump beating her overall and even with Independents.”

“It was never very realistic, but this poll puts paid to the idea she can be any kind of saving force for the Democrats,” he added.

In January, the former first lady said she was “terrified about what could possibly happen” in the 2024 election.

“The fact that people think that: ‘Government, does it really even do anything?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us,’” Obama said in part. “And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes, I worry that we do.”

In March, she rejected the idea of running for president as concerns about Biden’s age and memory escalated in the wake of the Hur report.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Crystal Carson, the communications director for Obama’s office, told NBC News in a statement.

As Breitbart News noted, the DailyMail/J.L Partners poll also found Trump leads Biden nationally in a five-way race with declared third-party candidates.

The 45th president has 43 percent of support, compared to Biden’s 39 percent. Seven percent back independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., two percent support independent Cornel West, and the Green Party’s Jill Stein draws one percent:

The poll sampled 1,000 likely voters from March 20-24 and has a ± 3.1 percentage point margin of error.