President Joe Biden, 81, is the “winner” of the 118th Congress after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) bent the knee to Biden and many of his 2024 priorities, according to Punchbowl News, an establishment media organization that covers Congress.

Biden’s steamroll of Johnson is a sore reminder of how Republicans often decline to use their capacity to push conservative policies popular with the base, perhaps fearing reelection. Democrats, in contrast, often appear to use their power without qualms.

Johnson’s stint as Speaker illustrates why many conservatives remain frustrated with the Republican Party. Instead of using his leverage to secure the southern border, impeach Biden, cut runaway spending, or “shake up Washington,” Johnson gave Biden “pretty much everything” Biden asked for “without having to concede much in return,” Punchbowl reported.

The policies Biden can tout heading into the November election due to Johnson’s leadership include:

Reauthorizing FISA

Subsidizing Ukraine war

Avoiding impeachment

Keeping spending levels in place

Losing control of GOP House

Biden’s recent success is a positive sign for the embattled president, who suffers from historically low polling, age concerns, Democrat opposition over the Israel/Hamas war, and poor enthusiasm.

Only about 40 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, well below the 50 percent threshold that incumbents historically need to win reelection. One in five Democrats disapprove of Biden’s job performance, a previous Harvard/Harris survey found.

A strong majority of voters believe Biden’s America is on the wrong track, as more voters (nine points) look more fondly on former President Trump’s presidency, a New York Times/Siena poll found last week. Forty-two percent said Trump’s tenure was “mostly good for America,” compared to only 25 percent for Biden.