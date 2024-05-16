Former President Donald Trump has a narrow advantage over President Joe Biden nationally in both a hypothetical two-way race and in a deeper field, according to a Fox News poll.

The poll, published Wednesday, finds that 49 percent of 1,126 registered voter respondents back Trump while 48 percent support Biden in a two-way race. Trump’s lead falls within the ± three percent margin of error.

Trump has steadily remained at 49-50 percent in Fox News polls dating back to November, while this is Biden’s best performance since then. He is up three points compared to March, when he registered at 45 percent.

One percent would not vote, and two percent are undecided in a two-way race between Trump and Biden.

Trump performs better with independents than Biden, taking 46 percent of the demographic to Biden’s 44 percent. They are neck and neck with women, with 49 percent supporting Trump and 48 percent backing Biden.

Biden leads with black voters (72 percent to 23 percent) and with Latino voters (55 percent to 42 percent).

Trump’s overall edge expands when third-party candidates are added to the mix. He leads the pack with 43 percent, followed by Biden at 40 percent and independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 11 percent. Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent Cornel West tie at two percent. Just two percent are undecided in this scenario.

Trump leads the way with independents at 31 percent, with Biden and Kennedy at 25 percent and 23 percent, respectively. Kennedy also pulls eight percent of Republicans and nine percent of Democrats.

When considering key issues surrounding the presidential race, voters trust Trump to do a better job than Biden on the economy (55 percent to 42 percent), immigration (56 percent to 41 percent), foreign policy (51 percent to 46 percent), and crime (52 percent to 44 percent).

Conversely, voters think Biden would do a better job on abortion (52 percent to 44 percent), health care (52 percent to 45 percent), and election integrity (51 percent to 44 percent).