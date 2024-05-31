Donald Trump: November 5 Is ‘the Most Important Day in the History of Our Country’

Former President Donald Trump called November 5, 2024, the day of the presidential election, the “most important day in the history of our country” during a press conference on Friday after a New York City jury returned a guilty verdict against him for falsifying business records.

“We’re dealing with a corrupt government. We have a corrupt country. Our elections are corrupt. Our borders are open. Our borders are going to be closed very soon. November 5 is going to be the most important day in the history of our country,” he said.

He urged supporters to donate to his campaign “because it really makes a difference.”

“They have a lot of money on the other side. I don’t know where they get it — nobody knows where they get it — but, for some reason, they get money. But they’re not on the side of our country. In many ways, I think they hate our country,” he said.

“I’m willing to do whatever I have to do to save our country and to save our Constitution. I don’t mind. So, we will continue the fight. We’re going to make America great again,” he continued. “Our country’s in serious trouble: we owe $36 trillion, we were going to be energy independent for the first time ever, and now we’re begging Venezuela for oil.”

The former president and current presumptive Republican nominee said it was his “honor” to fight the charges against him.

“It’s my honor to be doing this, it really is. It’s a really unpleasant thing, to be honest, but it’s a great, great honor, and we’re going to do what we have to do,” he said.

“But we’re going to make America great again. We’re going to make it better than before. November 5, remember. Remember, November 5 is the most important day in the history of our country.”

C-SPAN

