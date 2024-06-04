President Joe Biden intends to have a phone conversation with Hunter Biden every day during his Delaware gun trial, White House aides told Politico on Tuesday.
The report comes as Jill Biden and Hunter Biden’s wife arrived at the Delaware courthouse to view proceedings for the second day in a row.
The Bidens took detailed notes during jury selection on Monday, court reporters indicated.
Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is prosecuting his son for making a false statement about the purchase of a firearm, for possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and for a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.
White House advisers say the president will call Hunter Biden all “through the trial,” Politico reported. It is not known if Jill Biden will appear in court everyday of the trial.
The trial will “absolutely not” interfere with Joe Biden’s ability to do his job, the White House said in a statment on Monday.
“I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Joe Biden said in a statement.
The jury selection finalized Monday afternoon with 12 jurists, one of which is a woman who worked for the Secret Service. The jury is split evenly between men and women. All four alternates are women.
Opening statements were expected to begin at 9 AM on Tuesday by special counsel David Weiss’ office but a few jurors were late, NBC News reported.
Prosecutors said their first witness would be FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen, ABC News reported. The first witness will introduce evidence of Hunter Biden’s text messages and related relevant excerpts from his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things.”
