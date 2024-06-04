President Joe Biden intends to have a phone conversation with Hunter Biden every day during his Delaware gun trial, White House aides told Politico on Tuesday.

The report comes as Jill Biden and Hunter Biden’s wife arrived at the Delaware courthouse to view proceedings for the second day in a row.

The Bidens took detailed notes during jury selection on Monday, court reporters indicated.

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is prosecuting his son for making a false statement about the purchase of a firearm, for possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and for a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.