Report: Biden Weighs Dropping Out of Presidential Race

President Joe Biden told an ally he is weighing whether to drop out of the presidential race, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

However, White House spokesman Andrew Bates claimed the leak was “absolutely false.”

“That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment we would have told them so,” he posted on X.

The leak to the Times represents frustration within the Biden campaign, which is reeling from a poor debate performance and subsequent calls for Biden to drop out of the race.

The Times reports:

President Biden has told a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after a disastrous debate performance last week. The president, who the ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend — including an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — must go well. …. Mr. Biden is slowly reaching out to Democratic elected officials and has a meeting with Democratic governors at the White House scheduled for Wednesday evening. He is also continuing to reach out to people he has long trusted and has told at least one person that he is open to the possibility that his plans to move on from his debate performance — and flip the focus back to his challenger, Mr. Trump — may not work.

Biden’s reelection campaign appears to be on shaky ground after many congressional Democrats signaled a willingness to challenge the president’s political viability. More reporting on this can be found here.

