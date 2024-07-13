Franklin Graham: ‘I Thank God Trump Is Alive’ After Bloody Shooting

Reverend Franklin Graham praised God Saturday that former President Donald Trump was not killed when he was bloodied and rushed off the stage after shots were fired during a rally in Pennsylvania.

“I thank God that former President @realDonaldTrump is alive,” Graham wrote following the incident that occurred in Butler when Trump was onstage:

According to Breitbart News, reports say the alleged shooter is dead after being shot by Secret Service and at least one person in the crowd was reportedly also dead. Two people were apparently critically injured.

Social media users replied to Graham’s post, one person writing, “He has two scratches on his cheek and a bloody ear. Guardian angels at work? It’s pretty miraculous he’s alive.”

“So thankful to our Lord!!!! Prayers for the family that lost their loved one!” someone else commented , while another person replied , “God’s hand protecting the Defender of Liberty.”