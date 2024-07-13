Franklin Graham: ‘I Thank God Trump Is Alive’ After Bloody Shooting

Reverend Franklin Graham praised God Saturday that former President Donald Trump was not killed when he was bloodied and rushed off the stage after shots were fired during a rally in Pennsylvania.
“I thank God that former President @realDonaldTrump is alive,” Graham wrote following the incident that occurred in Butler when Trump was onstage:
I thank God that former President @realDonaldTrump is alive. pic.twitter.com/laqesPBVvo
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) July 14, 2024
According to Breitbart News, reports say the alleged shooter is dead after being shot by Secret Service and at least one person in the crowd was reportedly also dead. Two people were apparently critically injured.
Social media users replied to Graham’s post, one person writing, “He has two scratches on his cheek and a bloody ear. Guardian angels at work? It’s pretty miraculous he’s alive.”
In a subsequent post, Graham said he was praying for the other people injured during the incident and the family of the person who lost their life: “Our prayers are also with the others injured at the rally today and the family of the individual who was killed,” Graham wrote. The Trump campaign later said Trump “is fine” after images showed him with blood on his face, according to Breitbart News.
“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” the campaign stated.
It is important to note that “Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the leader of then-Speaker Pelosi’s (D-CA) now-defunct January 6 Select Committee, introduced legislation in April 2024 targeting former President Donald Trump that would take away his Secret Service protection upon a conviction,” Breitbart News reported Saturday.
