JD Vance: Biden Campaign’s Rhetoric ‘Led Directly to President Trump’s Attempted Assassination’

Neil Munro

The rhetoric from President Joe Biden’s campaign led to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) tweeted Saturday night.

“Today is not just some isolated incident,” he wrote, adding:

The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.

Vance is a reported candidate for Trump’s running mate.

Other accounts spotlight the Democrats’ aggressive rhetoric since Trump’s 2016 election:

