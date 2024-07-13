The rhetoric from President Joe Biden’s campaign led to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) tweeted Saturday night.

“Today is not just some isolated incident,” he wrote, adding:

The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.

Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 14, 2024

Vance is a reported candidate for Trump’s running mate.

Other accounts spotlight the Democrats’ aggressive rhetoric since Trump’s 2016 election:

Dan Goldman, November 2023: Trump “has to be eliminated." pic.twitter.com/bSSz0hSxxG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2024

Former Senator Claire McCaskill recently declared on MSNBC that Trump is more dangerous than Hitler and Mussolini. This rhetoric is what got us here. pic.twitter.com/eFtBuYjq1w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2024

Republican calls out CNN on-air that their leftist rhetoric "has grown extreme."

"If he wins an election, that our country will end our democracy will end, it's the last election we'll ever have. These things have consequences."

Wolf Blitzer ties to turn it back on Trump. pic.twitter.com/a4YSFRXm6E — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 14, 2024

Dr Karen Pinder teaches at the UBC medical school.@UBCmedicine, how do you feel about a member of your staff lamenting that an assassination did not succeed? pic.twitter.com/E00CNktG8D — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 14, 2024

Here’s 2 and a half minutes straight of Democrats explicitly calling for political violence. Has Biden ever denounced this? They have blood on their hands. pic.twitter.com/mbGYXTWAN7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

The left has called for violence against Donald Trump and Republicans for YEARS pic.twitter.com/EyC5yFg8Hh — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) July 13, 2024