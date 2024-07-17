Trump Campaign Refuses to Schedule VP Debate: ‘Don’t Know Who’ the Democrat VP Nominee Will Be

The Trump campaign stated it would not schedule a vice presidential debate before the Democratic National Convention (DNC) takes place, citing uncertainty over who the Democrat Party’s vice presidential nominee will be.

Former President Donald Trump announced Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) as his running mate on Monday.

Brian Hughes, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, wrote in a statement that scheduling a date for a vice presidential debate before the DNC takes place in August would “be unfair” to people such as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Newsom, Pritzker, Whitmer, and Harris have been among the names floated to replace President Joe Biden as the Democrat presidential nominee.

“We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention,” Hughes said. “To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.”

While calls to replace Biden on the presidential ticket have taken somewhat of a backseat in the aftermath of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the president has faced increased pressure from Democrats and donors to withdraw from the presidential race in light of his rough performance at the debate on June 27.

Several Democrats — such as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (TX), Sen. Peter Welch (VT), Rep. Raul Grijalva (AZ), Rep. Angie Craigs (MN), Rep. Scott Peters (CA), and Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA) — have called for Biden to “step aside” from the presidential race.

Most recently, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for Biden to “pass the torch.”

Several Hollywood donors have also come out calling for Biden to withdraw from the race, with some threatening to freeze money if he remains on the ticket.