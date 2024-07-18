Livewire***Night Four of the Republican National Convention: An American Lion Roars

It’s the big night at the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the Big Man himself will officially accept the GOP nomination for an historic third time.

In addition to former President Donald Trump, tonight’s line-up includes Tucker Carlson, Eric Trump, retired wrestler Hulk Hogan, UFC President Dana White, Rev. Franklin Graham, and a performance by Kid Rock.

But the main event will be Trump himself, who will be addressing the nation for the first time since surviving an assassination attempt last Saturday.

His speech will take place just two blocks away from the site where President Teddy Roosevelt survived an assassin’s bullet in 1912. Trump’s now iconic raised fist in the face of a killer calls to mind the manly swagger of that earlier Republican populist president from New York who famously said, “It takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose.”

The former president—who since Saturday is being called an “American lion” rather than a “Bull Moose”—has reportedly re-written his convention speech since his brush with death because—as he told the Washington Examiner—he sees what happened as “a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance.”

This positive and unifying messaging is on display in an ad the Trump campaign has been running on X/Twitter:

The Trump campaign is running this ad on X/Twitter with an ad buy. Featuring various scenes from the last eight years. pic.twitter.com/aa8iP0mKMl — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 18, 2024

Speaking of X, its owner (and now Trump donor) Elon Musk tweeted this out today:

They’re taking Biden fishing soon … pic.twitter.com/5DrBdDnj17 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2024

Mike Allen’s Axios reports that the “walls” are “closing in” on President Joe Biden, who is back in his basement sick with COVID. The donkeys are in total disarray the likes of which we haven’t seen since John Podesta told the sobbing crowd at the Javits Center to go home. The news today is full of leaks and rumors of leaks, whisperings, mutterings, backstabbings, denials, non-denials, perfidy, obduracy, and generally all manner of Democrat despair.

The New York Times, which has been on a full jihad against Biden since his disastrous debate performance, reports that un-named people “close to President Biden” believe “he has begun to accept the idea that he may not be able to win in November and may have to drop out of the race.” And Mark Halperin reports that “multiple sources” told him that Biden could announce a withdrawal as early as Sunday.

But, as Breaking Biden author and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow explained on X today, “[T]here is nothing in Joe Biden’s character that will compel him to stand down.” There is “only one way to get him out,” Marlow believes, and it’s not a fishing trip. It’s a bag of cash big enough for the whole Biden syndicate.

As I’ve been saying for years, there is nothing in Joe Biden’s character that will compel him to stand down. Not a single member of his inner circle has broken with him publicly. He DGAF about what the media says about him, even the NYT (or the Obama pod bros). He obviously… — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) July 18, 2024

Finally, on a sad note, Lou Dobbs passed away today at the age of 78. The legendary conservative commentator was among the first to sound the warning about the economic impact open borders have on American workers. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump referred to him as “The Great Lou Dobbs” and called him a “friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent.” Dobbs, Trump writes, “understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country.”

And now, we turn our gaze to the stage in Milwaukee.

Follow Breitbart News for live updates below, all times Pacific.

***