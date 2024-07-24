Report: Harris Campaign in Search of Scheme to Conceal Radical Record 

The Harris campaign is reportedly in search of a scheme to suppress Kamala Harris’s radical record as a United States senator and vice president.

GovTrack’s scorecard ranked Harris as the most radical senator in 2019, further left than socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and leading writers of the New York Times rated her as the least electable of ten possible Democrat nominees.

A snippet of Harris’s radical record includes:

Co-sponsoring legislation to protect illegal immigrants from deportation

Backing Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation

Backing a ban on private health insurance

Supporting the Green New Deal

Supporting a ban on fracking

Seventeen facts about Harris’s far-left record are here.

Harris’s record is not likely to produce wide support among independents in swing states, so her campaign is seeking a strategy to conceal her senatorial and vice presidential record, Politico Playbook reported Wednesday:

We’re told Harris’ team is still working through how they’ll respond to those attacks. … expect her to try to refocus questions about those past views as a senator and a candidate onto the work she has done as VP over the past four years. … These are the views, of course, of a Democrat who joined a rush to the left during a presidential primary that looks incredibly ill-advised in retrospect to many in the party — including Harris, we suspect. Some of her former aides admit she was struggling to find footing in a party that, at the time, appeared to be moving sharply left. But the comments are there, on tape, and she can expect to be pressed on whether she still subscribes to those views.

Though Harris seeks to hide her record, she will not change her positions or distance herself from the Biden administration’s positions, three sources in Harris world told Playbook, citing three reasons:

Harris partnered with President Joe Biden for three years on policy Harris will not want to undermine Biden’s legacy Harris is still Biden’s vice president and must work with him every day

Harris championed the administration’s record of policy blunders in her first appearances since jumping into the Democrat primary race.

“Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history,” she claimed, asking people to clap. “In one term — he has already — yes, you may clap. In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.