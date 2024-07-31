Report: DNC Manager Asserts ‘Weirdly Unpopular’ Kamala Harris Cannot Win in 2024

Harris campaign aide Joyce DeCerce, a compliance manager at the Democratic National Committee (DNC), reportedly believes Vice President Kamala Harris cannot “win this year,” a James O’Keefe video that the Daily Mail reported shows.

The video undercuts the DNC’s narrative of party unity after Vice President Kamala Harris received the party’s coronation without receiving one primary vote.

BREAKING: DNC Manager: ‘I Don’t Think Kamala Harris Would Win;' Admits to Making Empty Promises to Donors “I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” reveals Joyce DeCerce (@JoyceDecerce) (he/him), Compliance Manager for the Democratic National Committee (@DNC) and Kamala… pic.twitter.com/p2jCmwbEPu — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 30, 2024

“I like Kamala Harris, but I don’t think she’d win this year,” the video shows DeCerce saying while apparently speaking with reporters. “She’s weirdly unpopular.”

“The vice president is so easy to attack, right? She doesn’t have any accomplishments to speak of because she’s vice president. She doesn’t make laws,” the video shows DeCerce admitting.

The concerns might be well founded. Former President Donald Trump is heavily forecast to beat Harris, statistician Nate Silver’s model found Tuesday, as Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle reported:

Statistician Nate Silver’s model, which pulls together polls and other data to forecast the probabilities of which candidate will win in November, opens the new race between Trump and Harris with an aggressive prediction of a likely Trump victory. Trump is forecast to have a 61.3-percent chance of winning, while Harris only has a 38.1-percent chance of winning. That means Trump has a more than three-in-five shot at victory, while Harris has a less than two-in-five shot. This is terrible news for desperate Democrats who were hoping switching their candidate at the top of the ticket would dramatically change the trajectory of the race. For what it’s worth, as Silver points out, his forecast tracks very closely with prediction markets where people literally bet real money on what they think the outcome will be: Here's my overview of the new state of the race. Harris is a popular vote favorite and an Electoral College underdog—but much less of an underdog than Biden. https://t.co/R5pxYKgByC — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 30, 2024 Silver had turned his model off when Democrat President Joe Biden dropped out of the race a little over a week ago to give it time to collect refreshed data on the new contest between Trump and Harris. In the previous model, Trump was crushing Biden, who had dropped well below a 30-percent shot of winning. While Harris does improve upon Biden’s position at his worst before he dropped out, she does not seriously change the direction of this race — and Trump clearly is still the favorite.

The video continues to show DeCerce claiming that Harris has been attacked with “a bunch of racist, sexist bullsh*t,” which is “stuff you wouldn’t say about a man.”

DeCerce couches his statements with his solo responsibility of raising money for the DNC. “The end-all-be-all of my job is reporting to the government how much the DNC raised and where it spends its money,” the video shows him expressing.

When a reporter asks how the DNC secures donations, DeCerce says, “You kind of tell a donor what they want to hear.”

“Do you feel like our strategy has always been just, like, take their money, and tell them what they want to hear?” another reporter asks.

“Yeah, that’s politics,” he concludes.

