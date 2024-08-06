‘Nightmare’: Democrat Party Roasted for Calling Leftists Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ‘Dream Team’

The Democrat Party was excited about Vice President Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate on Tuesday, but social media users were disgusted.

In a social media post on its Facebook page, the Democrat Party shared photos of the two leftists, Harris and Walz, calling them the “Dream team”:

Social media users were quick to voice their thoughts about that label. “Nightmares are dreams too I guess,” one individual commented.

Another user seemed to think the pairing of Harris and Walz was ridiculous and said, “They are shooting their own party in the foot with this one hahaha.” Another user simply described them as a “Nightmare.”

“Terrible pick wait till his record is exposed. Soft on crime let rioters burn and loot cities. Supported defund the police and sanctuary cities,” someone else commented.

“They got to Destroy this whole country so that they can rebuild it in their own way #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica,” yet another individual replied.

Harris said she was “proud” to choose Walz as her running mate. The choice suggests she has aligned herself with the most far-left person on her list of possible running mates, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet continued:

Walz has a history of governing far to the left as Minnesota’s governor. He was also a radical member of the House of Representatives, with Heritage Action giving him a lifetime score of 13 percent. … The Trump campaign immediately ripped Harris’s pick as a “wannabe” westcoast Democrat with a “dangerously liberal” record.

An NPR/PBS News/Marist poll found Tuesday that less than a quarter of Americans see Walz in a positive light, according to Breitbart News.

Please click here to read the article “Seven Things to Know About Radical-Left Tim Walz.”