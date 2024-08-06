Tim Walz in January: It Is ‘Ageism’ to Raise Concerns About Joe Biden’s Fitness

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, attempted to cover up President Joe Biden’s fitness for office in January.

Walz claimed it was “ageism” for Americans to be concerned about Biden’s fitness for office:

Harris, whom 68 percent of Americans believe was involved in coving up Biden’s health, selected Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.

Below are seven things to know about Walz’s record:

A June report from Minnesota’s legislative auditor found that Walz’s administration “failed miserably in its duty to properly oversee millions of federal dollars it administered to nonprofits to feed children.” The report alleged that Walz’s incompetence “created opportunities for fraud.” Axios reported: “The report highlighted several ways in which the Walz administration failed to rein in the fraud, undercutting the governor’s longstanding claims that his agency staff deserve credit, not criticism, for their efforts to catch and stop it.” Walz signed legislation to allow minors to get sex-change operations in Minnesota. He signed a bill to require schools to stock period products in boys’ bathrooms. Walz allegedly failed to anticipate and react to riots in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd at police hands. Even the liberal mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, slammed Walz’s response to the riots. Under Walz’s leadership, Minnesota gives free college tuition to illegal immigrants. Walz signed a bill into law that will give driver’s licenses to potentially 77,000 eligible illegal aliens. Walz openly championed socialism during a “White Dudes for Harris” event. Walz was also a radical member of the House of Representatives, with Heritage Action giving him a lifetime score of 13 percent. Honorable mention: Walz was arrested for DUI.

