Day 29: Harris Fails to Hold a Press Conference After Awkward Weekend Statements

Vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens as Democratic presidential nomin
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson
Wendell Husebø

Vice President Kamala Harris failed to hold a press conference on Monday after delivering several awkward unscripted moments over the weekend.

Not having even one unscripted press conference runs counter to the multitude of exchanges the media typically conduct when presidential candidates enter races.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.

The media’s coverage, however, has been more positive (84 percent) than any other major party nominee, a Media Research Center study found, while former President Donald Trump’s coverage has been almost entirely negative (89 percent).

While the media and the Harris campaign appear to be working together to protect Harris, she spoke several times over the weekend.

On Sunday, she spoke about the “duality to the nature of democracy”:

She also struggled to deliver clear and concise answers about her economic policy. During one brief gaggle, she used the phrase “return on investment” four times to justify more taxpayer spending on Soviet-style policies:

She also rambled to a Pennsylvania football team: “You will be undefeated even if you don’t win every game”:

Harris pledged to schedule only one interview “before the end of the month,” though it is unclear whether the interview will take place in the last weeks of August or the scheduling of it will take place before August ends.

Seventy percent of registered Democrats and independents who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 are mostly in the dark about many of Harris’s controversial and radical positions, a recent poll showed.

FLASHBACK — WORDS OF WISDOM: Kamala Harris Struggles for 45 Seconds to Define “Culture”

White House

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

