Vice President Kamala Harris failed to hold a press conference on Monday after delivering several awkward unscripted moments over the weekend.

Not having even one unscripted press conference runs counter to the multitude of exchanges the media typically conduct when presidential candidates enter races.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024, and the last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago on December 2, 2023.

The media’s coverage, however, has been more positive (84 percent) than any other major party nominee, a Media Research Center study found, while former President Donald Trump’s coverage has been almost entirely negative (89 percent).

While the media and the Harris campaign appear to be working together to protect Harris, she spoke several times over the weekend.

On Sunday, she spoke about the “duality to the nature of democracy”:

Kamala word salads are so back: "Our election is about understanding the importance of this beautiful country of ours in terms of what we stand for around the globe as a democracy. As a democracy, we know there's a duality to the nature of democracy. On the one hand, incredible… pic.twitter.com/GeMmgVESFk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 18, 2024

She also struggled to deliver clear and concise answers about her economic policy. During one brief gaggle, she used the phrase “return on investment” four times to justify more taxpayer spending on Soviet-style policies:

She also rambled to a Pennsylvania football team: “You will be undefeated even if you don’t win every game”:

Kamala "Cringe" Harris tells a Pennsylvania football team: "You will be undefeated even if you don't win every game" pic.twitter.com/tmBlsBW660 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2024

Harris pledged to schedule only one interview “before the end of the month,” though it is unclear whether the interview will take place in the last weeks of August or the scheduling of it will take place before August ends.

Seventy percent of registered Democrats and independents who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 are mostly in the dark about many of Harris’s controversial and radical positions, a recent poll showed.

FLASHBACK — WORDS OF WISDOM: Kamala Harris Struggles for 45 Seconds to Define “Culture”

White House

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.