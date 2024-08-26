Report: Trump Shooter’s Parents Lawyer Up amid FBI Investigation

The parents of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who shot former President Donald Trump, have reportedly lawyered up in light of an investigation regarding the failed assassination attempt.

The Crookses have apparently hired a team of attorneys as officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) look into what they knew prior to the shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

The outlet continued:

The development comes as one family member shared with DailyMail.com that the FBI, ‘still very much has questions’ regarding how much the killer’s parents knew – while revealing that his father Matthew Crooks, 53, is a gun enthusiast who has sold firearms to relatives in the past. … The parents’ choice of law firm suggests that they are bracing for possible criminal charges as well as potential civil action from the families of their son’s other victims. Quinn Logue, the Pittsburgh-based law firm that Matthew Crooks and his wife Mary, 53, have retained, describe themselves as trial attorneys who specialize in both criminal defense and civil suits including wrongful death and personal injury.

During the shooting, a bullet nicked Trump’s ear as he was speaking to the crowd, and his face was left bloodied as a result. Days after the incident, a retired sniper said he had “no doubts” that the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had help from “an agency, an organization, or the government,” Breitbart News reported.

The outlet noted the sniper was from a team that previously held the world record the for the longest confirmed kill.

More recently, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) said in an investigative report that a Butler SWAT operator shot and hit Crooks’ gun “from the ground” prior to the shooter being killed by a U.S. Secret Service sniper at the rally, according to a Breitbart News report.

Following the shooting, Trump credited God for his survival while speaking at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Breitbart News reported August 3.

He said there were bullets flying past his head, then added, “The first one was not a good situation, not a good situation. That was really something incredible. That was from God. That was from God. Because the chances….that was from God. For all of you non-believers, that one was from God, right?”