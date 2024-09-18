Update: Police Say Reports of Explosives Found in Vehicle at Trump Rally Are False

UPDATE (9/18/24): Local law enforcement has stated the OANN report of explosives found near a New York Trump rally are false.

Original story below:

Police found explosives in car on Long Island on Wednesday near former President Donald Trump’s rally scheduled for Wednesday evening, according to a report.

One America News Network journalist James Lalino posted on X:

Sources in the Nassau County Police Department just told me that “the perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed” from the area surrounding tonight’s Trump rally site. Source said “During K9, doing their checks, they found an explosive device in one of the vehicles and that driver ended up running into the woods. No one saw if he had anything on him, they just saw him take off running. A lot of cars are now parking, they’re lining up on Hempstead Turnpike, just parking on the grass. Even over at Eisenhower Park, they’re just parking over there.”

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at 7 PM.

On Sunday, authorities apprehended Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, for allegedly attempting to assassinate Trump while he enjoyed a round of golf in South Florida.

Routh appeared to be a Trump supporter in 2016 but turned against him by 2020. “Make Americans slaves again,” he posted earlier in 2024. Routh reportedly placed a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on a truck outside his home in Hawaii and donated to Democrats’ fundraising machine.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.