Report: Oregon Scrubs 1,200+ from Voter Rolls for Failing to Show Proof of U.S. Citizenship

A multitude of people have reportedly been scrubbed from Oregon’s voter rolls because they did not provide proof of U.S. citizenship when they registered to vote.

On Monday, the state’s elections officials said they erased more than 1,200 people from the rolls due to the issue, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Tuesday.

The article continued:

Of those found to be possibly ineligible, only nine people voted in elections since 2021, the Oregon secretary of state’s office said. County clerks are working to confirm whether those people were indeed ineligible when they cast their ballots, or just hadn’t provided the required documentation when they were registered to vote, said Molly Woon, the office’s elections director. … The secretary of state’s office sent letters to the 1,259 people who were improperly registered to let them know their registration had been inactivated. They will not receive a ballot for the 2024 election unless they reregister with documents proving their citizenship. The state’s deadline to register to vote is Oct. 15.

It is also important to note that the state has mistakenly registered more than 300 non-citizens to vote since 2021, Oregon officials said, citing a “data entry issue,” per an AP report on September 13:

An initial analysis by the Oregon Department of Transportation, which oversees the state’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services, revealed that 306 non-citizens were registered to vote, said Kevin Glenn, a department spokesperson. Of those, two voted in elections since 2021.

“The mistake occurred in part because Oregon has allowed non-citizens to obtain driver’s licenses since 2019, and the DMV automatically registers most people to vote when they obtain a license or ID, Glenn said,” the AP report added.

During an interview on Breitbart News Daily in June, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said there is “repeated evidence” of non-citizens voting.

In July, the House passed legislation that would expand proof-of-citizenship requirements to vote in federal elections while also imposing rules about cleaning up voter rolls in the states, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act passed through the House in a 221-198 vote, with five Democrats voting in favor of the Republican bill,” the outlet said.