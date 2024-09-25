Investor-Backed Haitian Lobby Group Asks Court to Order Arrest of Donald Trump and JD Vance

A group that campaigns for more Haitian migration asked judges Tuesday in Springfield, Ohio, to arrest and file criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and JD Vance.

The call comes amid the duo’s criticism of the government-funded migration drive into the citizens’ jobs, homes, and communities.

The charges were requested by the Haitian Bridge Alliance, which has been backed for many years by Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us investor group, and by investor George Soros’ political campaigns. The jarring claim was loudly echoed by pro-Democratic media sites, such as NBCNews.com, who prefer to hide the ordinary civic and pocketbook damage of migration behind elite claims about racism.

“The Haitian Bridge Alliance made the move after inaction by the local prosecutor, said their attorney, Subodh Chandra of the Cleveland-based Chandra Law Firm,” the Associated Press wrote September 24:

Charges brought by private citizens are rare, but not unheard of, in Ohio. Examples might be a grocery store charging a customer for a bounced check. State law requires a hearing to take place before the affidavit can move forward. As of Tuesday afternoon, none had been scheduled. Trump and Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, are charged with disrupting public services, making false alarms, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing and complicity. The filing asks the Clark County Municipal Court to affirm that there is probable cause and issue arrest warrants against Trump and Vance.

“Guerline Jozef, a co-founder and the executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, filed the charges on behalf of the group,” NBCNews reported:

“Over the last two weeks, both Trump and Vance led an effort to vilify and threaten the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio,” Jozef wrote. … “If anyone else had disrupted public service, made false alarms, and engaged in telecommunications harassment in the manner Trump and Vance did with their relentless and persistent lies—even after the governor and mayor said what they were saying was false, they would’ve been arrested by now,” Chandra said in a statement Tuesday. “They must be held accountable to the rule of law in the same way any of the rest of us would be.”

The lawfare follows the government-arranged delivery of perhaps 20,000 Haitians to the city, which has had a huge civic and pocketbook impact in the town of almost 60,000 Americans.

The inflow has been welcomed by business, political, and media leaders in Springfield, but is decried by ordinary Americans who are losing wages, opportunities, housing, safe roads, civic aid, and their stable community to the chaotic migration.

Nationally, many progressives and business leaders are defending the Haitian migration, partly because they already support similar migrant inflows in cities and towns across the nation. Investors gain much wealth from migration because it cuts Americans’ wages, boosts consumer spending, spikes the cost of housing, and delays the need for productivity-boosting workplace investment.

In 2021, Soros’ Open Society advocacy group provided groups that aid Haitians’ migration — including the Haitian Bridge Alliance — with more than $1 million:

NEW YORK—The Open Society Foundations today announced $1.3 million to support frontline organizations working to aid Haitian and Black migrants dislocated, detained, and expelled as they sought asylum and safety at the U.S. southern border this fall. This funding will help provide legal services to Haitian asylum seekers arriving at the southwest border and support advocacy to protect their rights. It will further enable Black-led organizations to champion more broadly the humane treatment of all Black immigrants seeking safety and stability in the United States.

“The treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern border is unconscionable and a stain on our country’s standing across the region and among Black Americans,” said Alexander Soros, who was then the deputy chair of the Open Society Foundations.

However, the investor groups do not complain about the damage done to Haiti by the federal government’s policy of extracting human resources from Haiti. That extraction is draining the small nation’s very limited supply of police, professionals, and skilled workers, leaving it to sink further into chaos.

In 2021 and 2021, the Haitian Bridge group received $8 million from various unidentified donors. For example, the group got almost $300,000 from the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative reportedly run by Mark Zuckberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan.

The Zuckerbergs also helped to create the pro-migration FWD.us lobby group of investors. The group was created to push the 2013 “Gang of Eight” amnesty through Congress. This year, David Plouffe quit the group’s board to run Kamela Harris’ race for the White House.

In 2021, FWD.us granted an award to the Haitian group’s leader:

Guerline Jozef is a true hero, and no one is more deserving of an award celebrating courage in the pursuit of human rights and social justice. Through her leadership of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, Guerline has not only dedicated her life to defending the rights and dignity of Haitian and Black immigrants and saved countless lives, but has shone a light on our cruel and long-broken immigration system that disproportionately disadvantages Black, brown, and indigenous people seeking protection. She continues to be a leader advocating against cruel and inhumane policies that harm people seeking asylum, particularly Black migrants, such as Title 42, and the outrageous continued deportation of Haitians.

FWD.us spends heavily to promote immigration but is allowed to hide its donations because it is organized as a private company.

The breadth of consumer-economy investors who founded and funded FWD.us was hidden from casual visitors to the group’s website sometime in the last few months. But copies exist at the other sites. They stand to gain from more cheap labor, government-aided consumers, and room-sharing renters.

The group has funded many astroturf campaigns, urged Democrats not to talk about the economic impact of migration, and manipulated coverage by the TV networks and the print media.

Jozef has frequently been welcomed into the White House, according to government data tracked by the Oversight Project.