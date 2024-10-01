The mass migration supported by Kamala Harris crowds American schools, fills hospitals, and drives up the cost of family housing, Sen. JD Vance told the viewers watching CBS News’s vice presidential debate.

“Look in Springfield, Ohio, and communities all across this country — you’ve got schools that are overwhelmed, you’ve got hospitals that are overwhelmed, you’ve got housing that is totally unaffordable because we brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans for scarce homes,” Vance told the viewers.

“It’s got to stop, and it will — when Donald Trump is president,” Vance said.

“The people that I’m most worried about in Springfield, Ohio, are the American citizens who have had their lives destroyed by Kamala Harris’s open border,” he said, before turning to the Democratic candidate, Tim Walz:

It is a disgrace. Tim [Walz], and I actually think I agree with you. I think you want to solve this problem, but I don’t think that Kamala Harris does.

Harris supports the high-migration, low-wage policy set by President Joe Biden’s deputies.

Vance again hammered the housing and migration issue in a later question:

We don’t want to blame immigrants for higher housing prices, but we do want to blame Kamala Harris for letting in millions of illegal aliens into this country, which does drive up costs higher. Twenty-five million illegal aliens competing with Americans for scarce homes is one of those most significant drivers of home prices. [It is] why we have massive increases in home prices that have happened right alongside massive increases in illegal alien populations under Kamala Harris’s leadership. … But the most important thing here is Kamala Harris is not running as a newcomer to politics. She is the sitting Vice President. If she wants to enact all of these policies to make housing more affordable, I invite her to use the office that the American people already gave her — not sit around and campaign and do nothing while Americans find the American dream of homeownership is completely unaffordable.

Breitbart News has closely tracked the impact of mass migration on housing costs in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other nations.

Since 2021, President Joe Biden — with tacit approval from Kamala Harris — has imported roughly ten million legal, illegal, quasi-legal, and temporary migrants, many of whom are old or unhealthy.