Adam Schiff, Steve Garvey to Face Off in California Senate Debate

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Dodgers legend Steve Garvey (R) will face off Tuesday night in their only debate of the general election in the race for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) last year.

The details, according to the Los Angeles Times:

The debate will be broadcast live on KABC-TV in L.A. and rebroadcast Wednesday in Spanish on KMEX-TV … Republican Steve Garvey, 75, and Democrat Adam B. Schiff, 64, will meet on the debate stage at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a forum hosted by KABC-TV in Los Angeles and co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of California. Garvey and Schiff participated in three debates in the spring during the competitive Senate primary, but shared the stage with Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Schiff ran a controversial primary campaign in which he elevated Garvey, a Republican, in order to move him into second place, past Democratic candidates.

As Breitbart News noted: “Schiff ran ads in major media markets, and on social media platforms, that slammed Garvey for his conservative views. That achieved two goals: it set Schiff up as the party standard-bearer, and also excited conservatives about Garvey.”

California’s “jungle” primary combines all of the candidates into a common pool, from which the top two finishers move on to the general election, regardless of party.

Schiff dominated the primary in California because of his fundraising prowess, and because of his tactic of boosting Garvey.

Schiff is a reviled figure nationwide who led the first failed impeachment against then-President Donald Trump, served on the one-sided January 6 Committee, and was later removed from the House Intelligence Committee due to his pattern of abusing access to intelligence information to spin false conspiracy theories such as “Russia collusion.”

It is not clear how Schiff will be able to achieve much for California in the Senate, given the enmity he has provoked from his potential future colleagues.

