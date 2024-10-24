Residents in North Carolina will have the opportunity in November to clarify requirements pertaining to voting.

Fox News reported on Thursday that House Bill 1074 would clarify the state constitution’s wording to say that citizens are the only persons allowed to vote in state elections. The report noted that non-citizens are already barred from voting in North Carolina.

The bill is also being called the “Citizen Only Voting” amendment.

The outlet reported:

North Carolina law currently reads that “every person born in the United States and every person who has been naturalized, 18 years of age, and possessing the qualifications set out in this Article, shall be entitled to vote at any election by the people of the State, except as herein otherwise provided.” … The amendment, if passed, would adjust the wording to say that “only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age and otherwise possessing the qualifications for voting shall be entitled to vote at any election in this State.”

In his comments regarding the amendment, State Sen. Brad Overcash (R-Gaston) said, “Democrats in far-left cities and states are doing everything they possibly can to allow noncitizens to vote in elections.

“The best defense we can mount against these attacks on democracy is to empower the people of North Carolina to amend their own constitution to state that only U.S. citizens shall vote in our elections,” he added.

North Carolina’s State Board of Elections recently removed hundreds of thousands of registrants from its voter rolls since 2023, Breitbart News reported in September.

“On Thursday, the state’s election board announced that more than 747,000 registrants were removed from voter rolls over the last year, including nine flagged as foreign nationals, through routine voter roll maintenance that is required by federal law,” the outlet said.

Data shows early voting numbers in North Carolina appear strong for Republicans, Breitbart News reported on Friday.

“Data is also showing a massive shift in terms of in-person early voters in the state who did not vote in the last election,” the article reads.