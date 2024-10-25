Several Republican officials in Texas are voicing their displeasure and criticisms about Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) visit to their state.

Harris’s trip to Texas comes days prior to the November Election, Fox News reported Thursday.

In his comments about her visit, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) said “Kamala Harris coming to Texas for a rally is one of the dumbest political decisions I’ve ever seen. She and Colin Allred are not going to win in Texas.”

“I’m glad she is spending the day in Texas instead of campaigning in a swing state with only a few days left in the election. I hope she stays longer. Donald Trump is going to be the next president because the voters are fed up with the Harris-Biden regime and the chaos they’ve created,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rep. Wesley Hunt said, “Her negligence as Border Czar contributed to the tragic deaths of Americans, including Jocelyn Nungaray, who was killed by two illegal aliens from Venezuela. Young women like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray and Rachel Morin would be alive today if Kamala Harris had taken her responsibilities seriously.”

According to Breitbart News, singer Beyoncé is reportedly going to join Harris at a Houston rally on Friday.

“In addition to Beyonce, 91-year-old fellow Texan Willie Nelson is also expected to appear at the Kamala rally,” the outlet noted, adding, “Recent polling shows Texas solidly in Trump’s favor, with a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Texas voters finding 53 percent support Trump versus 46 percent supporting Kamala Harris.”

During a recent interview on Fox News, The Ben Ferguson Show host Ben Ferguson also took aim at Harris’s visit.

“Kamala Harris comes to Texas today to hang out with Beyonce. And the question that Texans are asking themselves is, no offense to Beyonce, but it’s a fair question, is why do I care that she’s onstage with Kamala Harris?” he said.

“This should not be a popularity contest, when you have human trafficking that is making billions of dollars for the cartels. That is not connecting with voters in Texas and that’s the warning to the rest of the country now,” Ferguson added:

Harris is also expected to champion abortion during her visit to the Lone Star State, per Breitbart News. The report said she will also likely keep “falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump will pass a national abortion ban if he is put back in the White House. Trump has repeatedly said he believes abortion laws should be left to individual states.”

In a social media post on Friday, Patrick urged his fellow Texans to vote early:

“We MUST keep Texas red. We are the last line of defense for our country. Make sure your friends, neighbors, church members, etc., are getting to the polls for the most consequential election of our lifetime!” he wrote.