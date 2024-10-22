Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Texas, a Republican-dominated border state, to champion killing unborn babies with abortions, in what her campaign views as an appeal to battleground state voters.

Harris’s campaign told the left-leaning Associated Press that she will appear at an event in Houston on Friday and is expected to appear with women who will tell their abortion stories, continuing her strategy of using tragic stories to push abortion throughout pregnancy.

Harris will also likely continue her strategy of falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump will pass a national abortion ban if he is put back in the White House. Trump has repeatedly said he believes abortion laws should be left to individual states.

“Texas is the stage for this event,” said senior campaign adviser David Plouffe. “But for us, the most important audience are folks in the battlegrounds.”

Plouffe said Harris is visiting the border state to “really tell a story about Donald Trump’s role in eliminating Roe v. Wade, what that’s meant for people in a state like Texas, and the stakes — if you live in a state currently without an abortion ban — that could be coming your way if Donald Trump wins.”

Before replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president, Harris was the Biden campaign’s designated abortion hype-woman and campaigned on the issue around the country. She even became the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic, accompanied by her now-running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D). As the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris has called for the end the Senate filibuster in order to federalize abortion, has repeatedly refused to cite abortion restrictions she would support, and has falsely claimed that abortions do not happen later in pregnancy.

Harris has ultimately taken over where the Biden reelection campaign left off, making abortion her number one campaign strategy and diverting from the porous southern border and floundering economy. Biden’s abortion strategy, and now hers, is to claim that Republicans want to pass a national ban, steal conservative talking points about freedom and government control, create confusion around what kinds of health care are accessible to women, and point to high-profile cases of women who have been denied abortions.

Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), who is trying to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), will join Harris, according to the report. While in Texas, Harris is expected to tape a podcast interview with Brené Brown.

In Texas, abortion is outlawed except when the mother is “at risk of death or poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function unless the abortion is performed or induced.” Under the law, doctors found guilty of performing illegal abortions in the state can face up to 99 years in prison, incur a $100,000 fine, and lose their medical license.

In June, the Texas Supreme Court rejected the claim that medical exceptions to the state’s abortion law are confusing, instead placing the onus on doctors to follow the law as written and on the state medical board to provide guidance.