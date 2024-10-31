A massive number of Georgians who did not participate in the 2020 presidential election recently voted early as former President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) battle for the White House, an analysis shows.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) and GeorgiaVotes.com found that over half a million of the people living in the state who did not vote in 2020 have already cast their ballot, the outlet reported on Wednesday.

The article continued:

As of Wednesday morning, those 613,000 voters include new residents, Georgians who weren’t old enough to vote four years ago, as well as residents who have moved back after a time living in other states and voters who were registered for decades but just skipped 2020.

“We think of the electorate as being really static,” said Bernard Fraga, a political scientist at Emory University, referring to conversations about candidates winning back voters, “when the much bigger pool of people is not folks who are switching (parties), it’s folks who couldn’t have voted, didn’t vote or couldn’t have voted in previous years.” In a social media post on Thursday, AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein pointed out, “The highest early voting turnout in Georgia isn’t in Democratic strongholds such as DeKalb County or the fiercely contested suburbs that surround metro Atlanta.” “It’s in sparsely populated rural counties where Republicans dominate,” he added. The AJC’s final survey before the election showed Trump was leading Harris with 47 percent of the vote while she had 43 percent support, Breitbart News reported on October 22. “Technically, that four-point difference is outside of the survey’s +/- 3.1 percent margin of error,” the article noted, adding, “However, eight percent of voters in the Peach State, according to this survey, have indicated that they are undecided. If that’s true, that is more than enough to swing the race in either direction.”

Breitbart News reported on Friday that Americans had already cast 30 million votes in the first weeks since early voting began, the University of Florida’s Election Lab found.