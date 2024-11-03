Stefanik Rips Hochul for Labeling Voters ‘Anti-American” if They Support Republicans 

It is shameful that Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) believes voters are “anti-Americans and “anti-women” if they support Republican candidates, House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News on Saturday.

Hochul’s smear follows a pattern by the Democratic Party of demonizing its political opponents.

“First, they called us ‘Deplorables.’ Then, they called us ‘Nazis.’ Then, Joe Biden called us ‘garbage.’ Then, they said no “strong intelligent” women support Trump,” Stefanik referenced past smears by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Mark Cuban.

“Now Kamala Harris’ top surrogate Kathy Hochul – the Worst and most unpopular Governor in America – calls voters “anti-women” and even “anti-American” if they support Republican candidates,” she said.

“Shamefully, the closing argument from Kamala Harris’ campaign is to attack voters. One of many reasons why it will be a losing campaign,” she added.

