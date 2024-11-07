Barack Obama’s Diversity Agenda Drowned by Donald Trump’s Pro-American Wave

President Donald Trump’s pro-American coalition defeated President Barack Obama’s pro-diversity agenda on Tuesday.

“This is obviously not the outcome we have hoped for,” Obama grudgingly admitted in a passive-voice statement on Wednesday that dodged his role in Trump’s victory:

America has been through a lot over the last few years — from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic, to rapid change … These conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around, the world, and last night, shows that America is not immune.

Obama’s fingerpointing tried to hide his decades-long push to impose a radical, pro-diversity, pro-immigration agenda on ordinary Americans. But he made that agenda the centerpiece of his prime-time speech at the Democrats’ National Convention in August:

No nation, no society has ever tried to build a democracy as big and as diverse as ours before, one that includes people that, over decades, have come from every corner of the globe … Our allegiances and our community are defined not by race or blood, but by a common creed, and that’s why, when we uphold our values, the world is a little brighter. When we don’t, the world is a little dimmer, and dictators and autocrats feel emboldened, and over time, we become less safe.

“That is what this election is about,” he declared to his audience of progressive politicians, donors, activists, and establishment journalists.

Only Breitbart News noted the radical nature of his well-written, well-delivered convention speech.

In contrast, Trump pushed a unifying campaign focused on restoring prosperity and peace for all Americans.

“You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People,” Trump tweeted October 30.

“It’s all about the American Dream,” Trump told a roomful of business elites and billionaires in September at the Economic Club of New York. “We will make housing much more affordable… [and] we will get [mortgage rates] back down to 3 percent … [so] young people will be able to buy a home again and be part of the American dream,” he said, adding:

We don’t talk [about the] American Dream with these [Democratic] people in office. they don’t want to talk about the American dream because they are the exact opposite.

Obama has been pushing his diversity-first policy since well before he was elected president in 2008.

His anti-American view is now a litmus test among progressives, regardless of the massive pocketbook and civic damage done to ordinary Americans.

“Undeniably, immigration is changing our nation,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told media host Joe Rogan on November 2. “It’s very clear that immigration has remade Texas … generally it’s for a good thing,” he added.

“I’m all for just like, open the f… border,” Democratic organizer Kevin Oyakawa allegedly told an undercover journalist in Ohio.

“In my mind, the fates of black and brown were to be perpetually intertwined [and would become] the cornerstone of a coalition that could help America live up to its promise,” Obama wrote in his 2006 autobiography, “The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.”

“At some point, there’s going to be a President Rodriguez, or there’s going to be a President Chi … its politics will reflect who we are,” Obama said during a 2014 interview at MSNBC/Telemundo interview. “That’s not something to be afraid of, that’s something to welcome,” he said.

That diversity-first agenda is fiercely pushed by Obama’s ally, homeland security chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayokas has been working for Obama as a pro-migration deputy since 2009. For example, he helped launch Obama’s legally contested “DACA” amnesty for child-age illegal migrants in 2012.

In 2021, Mayorkas took over the border security job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Since then, Mayorkas has pulled in roughly 8 million southern migrants, in addition to the legal inflow of roughly 5 million immigrants and temporary visa workers.

Obama’s pro-diversity migration policy wrecked Biden’s administration — and allowed Donald Trump to regain the presidency. For example, the New York Times reported in May 2022:

“Immigration is a growing vulnerability for the president,” [Biden pollster] John Anzalone and his team warned in a package of confidential polling, voter surveys and recommendations compiled for the White House. “Voters do not feel he has a plan to address the situation on the border, and it is starting to take a toll.” Within a month, there was another stark warning. “Nearly nine in 10 registered voters are also concerned about increasing inflation,” said another memo obtained by The New York Times.

Unsurprisingly, growing pluralities and majorities of ordinary Americans reject this elite-imposed chaotic, wealth-shifting diversity. They voted for Trump’s MAGA vision in 2024.

Trump’s defeat of Obama’s diversity agenda is especially painful for Obama because he regards Trump as an uncouth blowhard compared to his urbane style.

Some of Obama’s allies recognized the colossal risk he was taking with the party’s other goals, and with the lives of 330 million Americans. For example, Yasha Mounk, a pro-diversity author who was touted by Obama, admitted in a 2022 interview:

We have no real example of democracies that managed to sustain deep ethnic and religious diversity while treating people fairly, which is the aspiration that our society now has. And we have lots of examples in history of ethnic and religious diversity going wrong, both in democracies and in non-democratic societies leading to genocide, leading to civil war, leading to terrible forms of exploitation, domination like slavery. So, I think there is good reason to think that there is a special challenge to sustaining diverse democracy. And I think we can see some of that in our politics. We can see how fears about demographic change incite the cultural divisions that characterize the United States and many other democracies today.

Mayorkas shares the same pro-diversity, pro-migration ideology — nas has eagerly formed a political alliance with investors to jointly import more migrants.

He has repeatedly explained that he supports more migration because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, and his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners.

He also justifies his welcome for migrants by saying his priorities are above the law, and by claiming that the “needs” of U.S. business are paramount — regardless of the cost to ordinary Americans, the impact on U.S. children, or Americans’ rational opposition.