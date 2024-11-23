Michael Anton, who served in the first Trump administration as its national security spokesman, reportedly pulled himself out of contention for a job at the National Security Council in the second administration because he did not want to work with returning senior Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka.

A Washington Post reporter posted on X:

New: Michael Anton was a leading candidate to become deputy national security adviser but pulled himself out of contention when he was told he would have to work with Sebastian Gorka at the NSC, per sources

A source familiar with the transition, however, confirmed to Breitbart News that it was true that Anton backed out of working in the NSC when told that Gorka — who is close to President-Elect Donald Trump — was returning.

Trump announced Friday that Gorka would return to the White House as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism.

The Post reported that Anton was “previously a leading candidate” to become deputy national security adviser.