At least two dozen people were reportedly put on a “Do Not Sail” list after a massive brawl broke out among Carnival Cruise ship passengers while they disembarked in Galveston, Texas, on Saturday.

“It went down this morning,” Facebook user Trelle Ray wrote in the caption of a post, sharing video footage showcasing scores of Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship passengers fighting at the dock in Galveston.

Watch Below:

In the video, multiple passengers can be seen pushing their way past barriers to engage in the scrimmage. The confrontation reportedly transpired after a week-long cruise in the Caribbean.

At one point in the video, several people can be seen hovering over a man who had been forced to the ground and punching him.

Open suitcases and people’s personal belongings can also been seen scattered all around.

Security guards rushed to the scene to break up the brawl, but appeared unable to immediately quell the altercation, according to the video footage.

The fight resulted in at least two dozen people being placed on a “Do Not Sail” list and banned from the cruise line for life, according to a report by the New York Post.

“We will not tolerate such behavior, and 24 people have been placed on our Do Not Sail list,” a Carnival Cruise spokesperson told the outlet.

The spokesperson added, “The incident occurred in the debarkation area under the authority of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol,” and noted that “the matter was turned over to law enforcement.”

Police told the New York Post that at least one person was arrested as a result of the incident. Charges that individual may be facing have yet been revealed.

The reason for why so many people came to blows as they disembarked the cruise ship also remains unclear.

