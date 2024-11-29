President-elect Donald Trump (R) poked fun at Democrats on Thanksgiving with a parody video that delighted social media users.

The clip featured the faces of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Vice President Kamala Harris. The joke was taken from a clip of the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

“If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we’re all in for a very big treat,” Biden tells fellow Democrats sitting at the table.

However, the moment Biden cuts open the dried-out turkey, Trump appears from inside the bird and starts dancing to the Village People’s song YMCA:

Social media users commented on the parody video, one person writing, “You are the king of comedy. This was gold.”

“So glad your posts are back President Trump! We all missed them!” another user stated, while someone else said, “TRUMP IS ACTUALLY THE FUNNIEST PRESIDENT EVER.”

The clip comes after Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), won the 2024 presidential election by a landslide, beating Harris and her radical leftist running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Breitbart News reported on November 5.

The report noted that Trump will “become the first person to win back the Oval Office after losing a reelection bid since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1892.” The article continued:

In victory, Trump completed what is indisputably the greatest political comeback in American history. Cleveland, too, faced a closely and bitterly divided country in the wake of the U.S. Civil War. But Trump faced multiple prosecutions, two assassination attempts, censorship on social media, overt media bias, and even efforts to intimidate his lawyers.

On Thursday, Trump wished all Americans a Happy Thanksgiving, including radical leftists, per Breitbart News.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote on social media.

On Friday, Breitbart News pointed out that Biden omitted any reference to Almighty God or Divine Providence on Thursday in his Thanksgiving proclamation.