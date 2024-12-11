Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.N. ambassador, earned a double thumbs up on Wednesday from Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA).

Stefanik appears to be Trump’s first nominee this cycle to have bipartisan support.

Fetterman endorsed Stefanik and stated he “looks forward” to voting “yes” for her nomination to “continue a strong and unapologetic pro-Israel position.”

Both Fetterman and Stefanik share common interests of standing with Israel and combating antisemitism.

After finishing a “courtesy call” with the Keystone State senator, Stefanik said the meeting was productive.

The courtesy call was one of many she has made in the last month.

“Thank you to @SenFettermanPA for hosting a very productive meeting where we discussed our shared commitment to standing with Israel and combating antisemitism,” Stefanik said in a social media post that showed both standing with a double thumbs up.

“Senator Fetterman shared his ideas for strong national security leadership and I highlighted my ideas on implementing President @realDonaldTrump‘s America First peace through strength national security agenda,” she added.

Stefanik has vowed to reform the United Nations. She previewed her agenda in November at the annual dinner of the Endowment for Middle East Truth.

She cited examples of the U.N.’s misdeeds, including U.N. Women (“an official arm of the United Nations focused on promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment”) deleting a post condemning Hamas’s October 7 attack; certain activities of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), some of whose staff members were reportedly involved in Hamas’s attack; and the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs pushing data from the Gaza Health Ministry, an agency of the Hamas “government.”

Stefanik rose to prominence in 2021 after replacing Liz Cheney as House conference chair. She then played a pivotal part in the Republican effort to retake control of the House during the 2022 midterms. Earlier this year, the New York congresswoman was the leading Republican focused on rooting out antisemitism on college campuses.

WATCH: Elise Stefanik Questions Harvard’s Then-President Claudine Gay about Antisemitism at Harvard

