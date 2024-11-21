U.N. ambassador-designate Elise Stefanik appears to be on a glide path to confirmation after holding meetings this week with multiple senators.

Positive meetings between cabinet nominees and senators, often called “courtesy calls,” are essential to the Senate confirmation process.

Stefanik, one of the first nominations President-elect Donald Trump delivered after winning a landslide victory, has publicly pledged to champion Trump’s America First agenda at the U.N., an institution that badly needs reform.

“The world’s largest international organization is in dire need of a wake-up call, and Representative Stefanik is U.N.iquely well-suited to deliver it,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement after a courtesy call. “I look forward to the Senate’s timely consideration of Representative Stefanik’s nomination. I hope and expect she will be a proud proponent of an American foreign policy based on peace through strength.”

Stefanik has so far met with Sens. McConnell, Susan Collins (R-ME), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Barrasso (R-WY), Katie Britt (R-AL), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Sen.-Elect Jim Banks (R-IN), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Steve Daines (R-MT).

“I was honored to be the first Senator today to meet with my friend @RepStefanik regarding her nomination to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N,” Britt posted on X. “She is a champion in the fight against antisemitism and is committed to executing President Trump’s peace through strength doctrine.”

The meetings come after Stefanik previewed her agenda for the post on Wednesday. “I will stand up for President Trump’s America First, peace through strength policies and bring moral truth and crystal clear moral clarity at the U.N.ited Nations on Day One,” Stefanik declared at the Endowment for Middle East Truth’s annual dinner.

Stefanik cited examples of the U.N.’s misdeeds, including U.N. Women deleting a post condemning Hamas’s October 7 attack, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, which reportedly contained Hamas staff, and the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs pushing data from Ministry of Health. The health agency is heavily influenced by Hamas.

“My friend Elise Stefanik will bring accoU.N.tability and moral clarity to the U.N. and will always put America First!” Banks posted on X.

Stefanik rose to prominence in 2021 after replacing Liz Cheney as House conference chair. She then played a pivotal part in the Republican effort to retake control of the House during the 2022 midterms. Earlier this year, the New York Congresswoman was the leading Republican focused on rooting out antisemitism on college campuses.

