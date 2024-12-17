Rob Flaherty, who led the Harris campaign’s digital outreach, acknowledged the establishment media are biased toward Democrats.

Americans’ trust in the establishment media to report current events “fully, accurately and fairly” plummeted to a record low in 2024, Gallup polling found in October.

“There’s just no value — with respect to my colleagues in the mainstream press — in a general election, to speaking to the New York Times or speaking to the Washington Post, because those are already with us,” Flaherty admitted to Semafor on Monday.

“The reason folks are seeking alternative sources of media and are turning away from political news is because they don’t trust our institutions,” Flaherty added. “They don’t trust elites, they don’t trust the media, they don’t trust all this stuff.”