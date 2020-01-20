A pro-Second Amendment protester, when asked if he had an opportunity to speak to Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam, said that he would ask him how he would not know that “blackface was not okay.”

Matthew Perdie of Breitbart News asked the protester Monday while at the Virginia Citizens Defense League’s (VCDL) pro-Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia, “If you had an opportunity to talk to the governor, what would you say to him?”

“I’d like to ask him how, 20 years ago, he didn’t know blackface was not okay; that’s what I would ask him. I knew it wasn’t okay 20 years ago. That’s the thing I still can’t get over — how did he not know it was okay? That’s all I need to know.”

Northam admitted to wearing blackface as part of a Michael Jackson costume at a “dance contest” in 1984. The Virginia governor’s admission came after he denied wearing blackface or wearing a Klu Klux Klan hood as part of a photo published in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

Thousands of Americans descended upon Richmond, Virginia, on Monday for VCDL’s pro-Second Amendment rally.

VCDL has protested in favor of gun rights since January 2003, but Democrat elected officials and gun control advocates have tried to paint the group as extremists and racists.