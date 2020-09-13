A gun store owner in Richardson, Texas, faked a heart attack during an alleged armed robbery Thursday, buying time to get his hands on a gun and shoot one of the suspects.

CBS DFW reported the incident occurred around 3 p.m. at Mike’s Gun Room.

Fox 4 reported that 77-year-old Mike Brown was in the store by himself when four masked men entered, acting as customers, then proceeded with an alleged robbery attempt.

Brown said the men forced him to the floor behind the counter and allegedly put a gun to the back of his head. He then told them he had a heart condition and needed to get his medicine. As the men walked away, Brown retrieved his gun, then shot when one of the men allegedly turned back toward him.

Brown said, “I told him to stop. He turned around and I saw he had one handgun in his hand when he turned around.”

The wounded suspect was hospitalized and is in custody. There are still three suspects on the loose.

Brown’s message to the remaining suspects: “Don’t come back, I’ve got more ammo.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.